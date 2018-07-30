MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s press conference discussing the shooting of Thurman Blevins was cut short Monday due to protests.

At the morning press conference, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman began by offering sympathy to the Blevins family, and said “no one wins today” after body cam footage was released of the police shooting of 31-year-old Blevins.

Freeman was about to announce his decision in the death of Blevins when community members began shouting. Freeman attempted to continue speaking, but eventually stopped and walked out of the conference room.

Freeman was going to announce that charges will not be filed against the two police officers.

Thurman Blevins cousin takes to microphones to say they want officers arrested within 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/TcLgYpsEt8 — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) July 30, 2018

The protest happened less than an hour after the police union head said that the officers acted reasonably in the shooting, saying it was “nothing short of excellent police work.”

Blevins was shot June 23 by two Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun firing into the air and the ground.

Body camera video released Sunday night showed Blevins fleeing from police while holding a gun. He was shot after a brief foot chase.

Watch the press conference below:

Blevins cousins say emergency protest scheduled at Government Center Tuesday at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/YHDqxo6yWW — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) July 30, 2018

