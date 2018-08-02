MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s Republican gubernatorial candidates is expected to receive a cushy boost from a Minnesota businessman.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will announce his support of Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson for governor on Friday at an event in Shakopee.

Lindell, a former drug addict-turned multi-millionaire entrepreneur, has occasionally been in the political spotlight since last summer, when President Donald Trump invited him to a White House event highlighting America’s manufacturers.

Johnson, who won his party’s endorsement in June, is facing former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, who wants to return to the job he held for eight years. Since leaving office in 2011, Pawlenty has led a Washington D.C. lobbyist group.

Lindell is an ardent Trump supporter, but the president has not endorsed either Johnson or Pawlenty. He did give a shoutout at his Duluth rally in June to Pawlenty’s running mate, Minnesota Senator and current Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach. Lindell also attended that rally.

Pawlenty’s central campaign platform appears to be in line with certain Trump administration policies: illegal immigration, open borders and sanctuary cities.

Johnson and Pawlenty will face off in a debate Friday at 11 a.m. The event with Lindell and Johnson begins at 7 p.m. at The Muddy Cow.