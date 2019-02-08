



Snow has stopped falling on Minnesota, but roads are still slick and snow-clogged, and a mass of dangerously cold air has settled on the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory Friday morning for the Twin Cities, southeastern Minnesota and the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, a wind chill warning is in effect for much of western Minnesota and north-central Minnesota.

6am wind chills. Crazy to think these are 15 to 25 degrees WARMER than last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/2YARUUDPgu — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 8, 2019

In the warning area, wind chills could be as frigid as 40 below zero Friday morning, cold enough for frostbite to set in on exposed skin in just minutes. In the advisory area, wind chill factors could be as cold as 30 below.

No matter where you are, be sure to bundle up if heading outdoors.

Friday’s arctic cold, which comes on the heels of the second round of snow to hit Minnesota this week, prompted schools across Minnesota to cancel classes. Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools are among the closures.

The two rounds of snow this week left the Twin Cities metro with around a foot of fresh snow. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies, which went into effect Thursday night.

Travel is still not advised across much of southwest Minnesota this morning, roads remain snow covered or partially covered elsewhere. Prepare for a slow commute this morning! Check https://t.co/1fatflpTZl & https://t.co/5nfshtJKOJ for the latest on road conditions.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/VlS2dQw37E — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 8, 2019

Roads in the metro remain partially covered with snow Friday morning, according to MnDOT. Conditions are worse in western Minnesota, where no travel is advised after ground blizzard whipped up fresh snow Thursday with gusts as strong as 45 mph.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the bitter cold won’t last long. Winds will die into the weekend, and temperatures will begin to climb Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the mercury will reach the low 20s, just below average for this time of year.

Looking ahead, another chance of significant snow is expected for Tuesday. As for a warm-up to melt the ice hiding under all the fresh snow, that doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.

