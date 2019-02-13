



The snow has stopped. For now.

In the last nine days, more than 20 inches of snow has fallen on the Twin Cities metro. But on Wednesday the sun will shine on Minnesota and highs will be in the low 20s.

According to the National Weather Service, the last round of snow that fell overnight Monday and into Tuesday dumped about 5 and-a-half inches of snow on the Twin Cities. In southeastern Minnesota, totals were greater, with 11 inches stacking up in Winona.

Final snowfall totals at our official climate sites from February 12-13:

Eau Claire: 9.5″

Minneapolis/St Paul: 5.6″

NWS Chanhassen: 5.1″

St. Cloud 3.7″ Full interactive map of snowfall reports available here: https://t.co/3PEGPEdxSW#mnwx #wiwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2019

All the snow this month has left roads, especially those in residential areas, clogged with snow. Many cities have declared snow emergencies, including Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Roads across southern Minnesota were still so clogged with snow Wednesday morning that several schools delayed the start of classes.

Although it’s mid-month, this February is already the fourth-snowiest on record for the Twin Cities. Only about 5 more inches of snow needs to fall in the next half of the moth for the all-time February snow record to be broken.

Will the record be broken?

While no significant snow is in the immediate forecast, there is a chance for flurries Thursday night in the Twin Cities. There’s also another chance for snow Sunday night.

As for a warm-up, none looks to be on the way soon. So get used to seeing the snow.

While the weekend looks to be sunny, temperatures will be below average. Highs in the teens are expected early next week.

