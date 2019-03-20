BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flooding of the Minnesota River prompted a highway closure Wednesday near a community southwest of the Twin Cities.

Officials say Jonathon Carver Parkway is closed near the river, which divides Scott and Carver counties. The parkway is known as Highway 9 in Scott County and Highway 11 in Carver County.

According to the National Weather Service, the Minnesota River near Jordan is at minor flood stage, with the river at 26.5 feet. The river is projected to reach major flood stage next week, topping out at 31.8 feet.

Last week, flooding near Jordan prompted the evacuation of a mobile home park. Following the removal of a large ice dam on Monday, residents have been able to return to their homes.

