



— The family of the boy thrown by a stranger from a Mall of America third-story balcony says the child is “still sedated and in intensive care.”

On Tuesday, the family provided this update:

“We wanted to provide a short update following the holiday weekend. We have an important week ahead with more milestones to accomplish. God’s hand is working. Your prayers are working. Our son remains in intensive care under sedation and close monitoring as we stay patient to allow him to heal. Thank you for continuing to respect our family’s privacy through this unimaginable time. We remain steadfast in our faith and praise God for his miraculous work in our lives and for your love, prayers and support. Thank you so much and keep praying.”

This comes two days after the pastor at the family’s church said the boy has no signs of brain damage or swelling.

During his Easter sermon, Pastor Mac Hammond said the boy’s grandfather called him to deliver the good news following a five-hour MRI. Hammond said one of the boy’s attending physicians called his recovery “truly a miracle.”

The pastor said the boy did not suffer swelling in the brain, spinal cord injuries, nerve damage or life-threatening internal injuries. He broke multiple bones when he landed on the first floor.

According to Hammond, one of the boy’s physicians reportedly compared his injuries to falling off a bike instead of being thrown from a third-floor balcony.

The family’s attorney Stephen Tillitt says this is misleading. He says that statement was regarding the child’s facial injuries, not internal ones.

According to a recent update from the GoFundMe page set up for his family, which has raised nearly $1 million, the boy is “showing real signs of recovery.” The update says new test results have been positive, though the boy remains in intensive care with a long road ahead.

Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance last week.

“This crime has shocked the community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “That a child, with his mother, at a safe public area like a mall, could be violently attacked for no reason is chilling for everyone.”

A mailing address has also been set up for cards and well wishes to the boy:

Prayers for Landen

PO Box 43516

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200

Aranda returns to court May 14. His bail remains at $2 million.