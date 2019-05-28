Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A lakeside restaurant destroyed by fire in Minneapolis will be torn down Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Lola on the Lake used a food truck to serve their customers on the city’s biggest lake.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A lakeside restaurant destroyed by fire in Minneapolis will be torn down Tuesday.
Crews plan to tear down the 90-year-old pavilion that housed Lola on the Lake on Bde Maka Ska after a fire destroyed the building earlier this month.
At first, it was believed that a lightning strike caused the fire on May 16. However, security cameras caught a man and woman outside the building the morning of the blaze.
RELATED: Owner Of Torched Bde Maka Ska Restaurant Shocked By Possible Arson
The woman came forward to talk to police, who say they’ve identified two persons of interest. The fire remains under investigation.
Over the weekend, Lola on the Lake used a food truck to serve their customers on the city’s biggest lake.