



While many are soaking up the unofficial last day of summer at the State Fair, looming in the back of most Minnesotans’ minds is the official start of the 2019-20 school year.

By the time the kids are hopping on the bus Tuesday morning, most of the severe weather predicted for Monday night should have moved into western Wisconsin. However, Katie Steiner reports there could be lingering showers. After the storms move out, the rest of the day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

For those looking to score some deals on last-minute school supply shopping, WCCO took at look at prices from three major retailers. Christiane Cordero found prices at Walmart and Target were virtually the same overall, while supplies from Amazon cost almost double. You can find the whole report here.

If some parents are trying to pick up something extra, Erin Hassanzadeh put together a list of the top back-to-school gadgets for any age.

Also worth noting for the first day of school, students attending St. Paul Public Schools should be aware of the district’s new start times. For elementary students, they’re moving to an earlier start time of 7:30 a.m. Middle and high school students will start school an hour later at 8:30 a.m. The change comes after years of debate by the district that ultimately changed start times to try to give secondary school students more sleep.

And as summer inevitably begins to fade into fall and winter, stay with WCCO for updates on school delays and closings.