MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of the young boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Mall of America has announced his has return home.
The boy, whose first name is Landen, completed inpatient rehabilitation and will go home four-and-a-half months after he was attacked at the Bloomington mall. He was 5 years old at the time.
“We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings,” said the family in statement posted on Landen’s GoFundMe page.
The family added that Landen will continue rehabilitation as an outpatient, and he will also return to school.
Landen was attacked while at the mall with his family on April 12. Emmanuel Aranda, 24, was sentenced in June to 19 years after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder.
The GoFundMe page set up for Landen reached the $1 million mark just 10 days after the attack.