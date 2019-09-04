



The Democratic political consultant whose wife alleged in a divorce filing last month that he was leaving her for Rep. Ilhan Omar is denying an affair with the Minnesota congresswoman.

In a counterclaim to his wife’s divorce filing, Tim Mynett admitted to telling his wife, Beth Mynett, that his heart was no longer in the marriage but denied that he was leaving her for Omar or that he was in love with the congresswoman.

Additionally, he denied that there was “any physical or sexual relationship” between him and Omar.

The counterclaim, filed last week in D.C. Superior Court, goes on to argue that since the couple physically separated in the spring Beth Mynett has been on a “negative campaign” to ruin his career and damage his relationship with his 13-year-old son.

Tim Mynett is seeking joint physical custody of the child, where his wife is seeking primary physical custody.

When the alleged affair with Tim Mynett and Omar made headlines last week, the Congresswoman denied that she was dating anyone or that she was separated from her husband, with whom she has three children.

“I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue,” she told WCCO’s Esme Murphy.

Tim Mynett began working with Omar in the lead up to the 2018 mid-term elections. After Omar became one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, Mynett continued to work with Omar through his business, E Street Group.

According to Federal Election Commission reports, Omar’s campaign has paid E Street Group more than $200,000 since August 2018 for consulting, web development and planning work.