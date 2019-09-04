



Current and former students at a southwest metro school district have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that administrators have for years “turned a blind eye” to racism faced by black students, which has not only caused them emotional trauma but led some leave the district.

The families of the six plaintiffs, four of which are minors, are alleging that Eastern Carver County Schools (Independent School District 112) violated the students’ civil rights. They are seeking a trial to determine damages for mental anguish, loss of educational opportunity, and future economic loss.

The lawsuit paints a picture of a district where black students, who make up about 3 percent of the district’s student population, have endured years of racist bullying from other students (in the form of verbal abuse, physical assaults and death threats on social media), and although they went to administrators for help, there is no meaningful response or change.

Some of the incidents detailed in the lawsuit have been reported by WCCO. One involved a photo of a student wearing blackface needing to be removed from a yearbook. Another involved a middle schooler having his gym locker broken into and the N-word being written on his gym shirt.

That student, Taylin Bursch, one of the plaintiffs, spoke to WCCO last year. “I’ve been kicked in the knees, I’ve been called monkey, lots of other stuff.”

Back then, the Bursch family planned to stay with the district, hoping that meaningful changes would to make it safe for students of color. Now, according to the lawsuit, the Bursch family is sending their children to a different district.

Likewise, four of the six plaintiffs say they left the district because of racism and the lack of a meaningful response from the administration.

“Our public schools are supposed to respect and keep children safe while creating an educational environment in which they can thrive,” said Anna Prakash, one of the lawyers representing the students. “That didn’t happen for African-American students in Chaska.”

When asked for comment, the district said it could not speak on specific litigation. However, it did release a statement that Superintendent Clint Christopher wrote to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week, following his meeting in August with a group of concerned parents in the district.

“Our School Board, and our district staff, are committed to an educational environment where all students feel safe, welcome, and included, and have the tools and resources to succeed,” the superintendent’s statement says, in part. “We have not yet realized that for every student, and have been working in earnest to move the needle and improve outcomes for every child that walks through our doors.”

The statement, which can be read here, says that over the last year the district has formed an Equity Advisory Council, committed senior staff to undergo extended equity training, and called on researchers to do an audit of the district’s policies, practices and performance in relation to equity.

Eastern Carver County Schools is composed of 17 schools, including Chaska High School, Chanhassen High School, the Chaska middle schools, and Pioneer Ridge Middle School.