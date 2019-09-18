



President Donald Trump is again attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar and predicting that he’ll turn Minnesota red in the 2020 election.

On Wednesday morning, the president retweeted a video of a man admonishing the Minnesota congresswoman for allegedly dancing on the anniversary of 9/11. However, the congresswoman says the video in the tweet is from an event over the weekend.

Trump shared the video with his 64 million followers, along with the message: “Ilhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democratic Party!”

IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party! https://t.co/aQFEygSa4D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Omar responded to Trump’s tweet, saying that the video was from a Congressional Black Caucus event.

“The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk,” she tweeted. “What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?”

The video of the congresswoman dancing shows Omar grooving to Lizzo’s hit “Truth Hurts.” It was shared widely over the weekend.

Trump’s attack on Omar comes following a week where her critics attacked her for a comment earlier this year where she described 9/11 with the words “some people did something.”

During the 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City, a relative of a woman killed in the attack called out Omar.

“On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists of Al-Qaeda killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of economic damage,” the relative said. “Is that clear?”

On Face the Nation over the weekend, Omar was asked about her controversial remark and if she understood why some thought it was a flippant way to describe the terrorist attack. She responded by saying that 9/11 was an attack on all Americans, adding that in the aftermath the civil liberties of Muslims were violated.

Her initial remark, made in March in an address to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was condemned at the time by her critics, although defenders said her words were taken out of context.

Over the summer, Trump’s Twitter feed has repeatedly attacked Omar and the rest of the progressive group of congresswomen of color known as “the squad.”

In July, the president called the squad a “nightmare for America.” A week before that, supporters at a Trump rally in North Carolina chanted “Send her back! Send her back!” as the president criticized the Somali-born congresswoman.

Trump has also predicted several times that he’ll win Minnesota in the 2020 election. The claim has been made ever since he narrowly lost Minnesota in the 2016 election to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A win by Trump in the next presidential election would be significant, as Minnesota hasn’t voted red since 1972, when Richard Nixon smashed George McGovern, winning every state but Massachusetts.

