MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The start times have been announced for the Twins playoff games against the Yankees next week.
The Twins announced that October baseball will be coming to Target Field Monday at 7:40 p.m. If the series is competitive, it’ll return Tuesday at 7:07 p.m.
Tickets for the games are available here. Those who attend will be given the 2019 Homer Hanky, a sturdy red towel with the words “Welcome to Bomba SZN.”
Game One of the American League Division Series is slated for Friday night in New York, promising a slugfest between the two heavy weight teams.
Over their impressive season, the Bomba Squad set a big league record with 307 home runs. The Yankees were just behind them, with 306 home runs.
Twins pitcher Jose Berrios will start Game One. For the Yankees, James Paxton will take the mound. Game One starts at 6:07 p.m.
