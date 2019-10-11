MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities activist says he “glitterbombed” President Donald Trump on Thursday night as he spoke to thousands of his supporters inside Target Center.
Nick Espinosa wrote on Twitter that he welcomed the president to Minneapolis in the best way he knew how: by throwing glitter on him in a protest for LGBTQ rights.
Espinosa has a history of “glitter bombing” conservative groups and politicians in Minnesota. One past target was former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
A video posted to Espinosa’s Twitter feed on Thursday shows a man in a flannel shirt tossing a plume of glitter into the air, which appears to fall near the president but not quite on him.
Video: Trump Glitterbombed at Minneapolis Rally.#GlitterbombTrump#TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/WqAOBuNYm7
— Nick Espinosa (@CGoHome) October 11, 2019
“In times of unprecedented hate, we must respond with unprecedented fabulousness,” Espinosa wrote in a Twitter thread. “Glitter is back and better than ever.”
Espinosa added that there will likely be more glitterbomb opportunities in the near future.
Trump’s rally brought an estimated 20,000 supporters to downtown Minneapolis. During his 100-minute speech, he attacked Mayor Jacob Frey, Rep. Ilhan Omar and predicted that he’ll win Minnesota in 2020.
Outside Target Center, protesters gathered. The demonstrations were peaceful for most of the day, although they escalated after sunset, with MAGA gear being burned and isolated skirmishes between Trump supporters and protesters.
