



The man allegedly responsible for a shooting on the Fond du Lac Reservation in northern Minnesota faces six charges in connection to the incident, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shelby Gene Boswell is charged with one count each of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree methamphetamine possession, a firearm violation, introducing contraband into jail, first-degree great bodily harm and third-degree possession of heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired in the gymnasium of the Fond du Lac Head Start building, where a funeral was being held Friday morning.

The complaint states Bowell’s sister, along with her boyfriend, identified as 45-year-old Broderick Boshay Robinson, were in attendance at the funeral and were seated when Boswell approached them. Bowell is accused of coming up to the couple from behind and firing a rifle at Robinson’s head. Robinson was struck in the back of the head, but remained conscious, and turned around to see Boswell pointing the rifle at him.

Authorities say family members and funeral attendees moved to block Boswell from firing again, and were then able to disarm him and take the rifle to an empty locker in a nearby room.

Boswell allegedly fled to the parking lot, where officers apprehended him. Before taking him into custody, officers discovered Boswell was in possession of 3.5 grams of heroin, in addition to a small amount of methamphetamine. When Boswell arrived to the Carlton County Jail, staff also recovered a small amount of marijuana.

Robinson was treated at a Duluth hospital where he was discharged shortly after.

Due to the nature of the incident, an Ojibwe school in northeastern Minnesota was placed on lockdown. No students were in class at the Fond du Lac Ojibwe school due to MEA, but some were present for other activities.

Boswell’s bail was set Monday at $500,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.