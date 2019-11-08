  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lisa Bender, Local TV, Minneapolis 2040 Plan, Minneapolis City Council, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council passed a controversial measure Friday that could change the look of the city and its neighborhoods.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Residents Voice Concerns Over 2040 Plan To City Council

The unanimous vote will allow duplexes and triplexes in low-density neighborhoods. The council eliminated the single-family zoning that has been in place in Minneapolis for decades.

Many residents worry the change will lead to developers buying and tearing down single-family homes in favor of duplexes and triplexes, meaning more density and less parking.

This is the first part of the contentious 2040 Plan adopted last month. City Council President Lisa Bender says this is one of many changes to come.

Comments