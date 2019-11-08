Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council passed a controversial measure Friday that could change the look of the city and its neighborhoods.
The unanimous vote will allow duplexes and triplexes in low-density neighborhoods. The council eliminated the single-family zoning that has been in place in Minneapolis for decades.
Many residents worry the change will lead to developers buying and tearing down single-family homes in favor of duplexes and triplexes, meaning more density and less parking.
This is the first part of the contentious 2040 Plan adopted last month. City Council President Lisa Bender says this is one of many changes to come.
