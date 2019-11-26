



large storm is expected to hit Minnesota overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, with snowfall predicted between 6 to 9 inches and wind gusts around 35 miles per hour.

Today the state agencies that keep us and our roads safe warned us all to take precautions and listen carefully to the advisories.

MnDOT is just one of the state agencies that held a news conference to let everyone know they are ready for the storm.

They have an army of plows and personnel with salt, ready to make sure our roads are safe.

“We’ve got about 800 plow trucks that are going to be out on the roadway fighting this storm. We are going to be staffed by 1,800 operators working out of 150 different locations,” MnDOT’s Acting State Maintenance Engineer, Jed Falgren said.

Mike Gau, a snow plow driver who was hit while plowing last winter, made a plea.

“You just need to give us our room, we don’t ask for a lot, just respect the tow plows,” Gau said.

MnDOT and the State Patrol say you should always stay at least ten lengths back of all snow plows and sanding trucks, and to always remember to slow down.

And be ready to change plans.

Minnesota’s Homeland Security Director Kevin Reed told his daughter to drive home from Fargo tomorrow — not tonight.

“We really want you to have a good holiday. We want you to be alive when you get there,” Reed said.

Because so many people are planning to travel over the next few days, MnDOT and the State Patrol brought out an example of a great winter survival kit.

It includes some old standbys: kitty litter in case you get stuck, a snow shovel, and jumper cables; as well as things you might not think of: an extra charging cable for your phone, matches, and medication in case you get stuck.