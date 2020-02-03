MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health says a sample that was recently sent to the Center for Disease Control for coronavirus testing has come back negative.
This was the third sample sent off for testing from a person in Minnesota. All three have been ruled out.
Multiple reports indicate that there are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States; in California, Arizona, Illinois and Washington.
The CDC recently confirmed person to person spread of the virus in the United States, marking a change for the virus that originally spread from animal to person.
Several airlines have temporarily suspended all flights into China over concerns about the outbreak, and MSP Airport is on a list of those expanding screenings for the sickness.
The University of Minnesota also suspended all student education abroad programs in China at this time.
Hundreds have died because of the outbreak in China. At the moment, there are not any additional samples from Minnesota awaiting coronavirus testing.
