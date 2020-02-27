MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a Maple Grove man who killed his mother and attacked his father in July 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years and 2 months in prison.
Matthew George Witt, 42, faced one count of second degree murder and another count of second degree attempted murder. In mid-January, he entered a Norgaard plea in court, meaning he maintained that he didn’t remember the offense, but that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him in a trial.
On July 24, 2019, police say they responded to a home in the 660 block of Eagle Lake Drive in Maple Grove after receiving reports of an unconscious person.
According to the criminal complaint, Witt answered the door and told officers, “Take me to jail. I did it. I didn’t kill them. They’re alive. I let them live.” He was covered in blood at the time.
Inside the home, authorities found George and Elizabeth Witt badly hurt. Elizabeth Witt had severe head trauma and she was not breathing, she did not survive her injuries. George Witt had bruises and lacerations on his face, but he was conscious.
George later told investigators that the believes his son had been using methamphetamine at the time of the attack. George Witt is now in stable condition, but he suffered multiple facial fractures, a laceration that required staples, and several facial contusions. He told police that his son suffers from mental health problems and that he’d used his hands to harm his parents.
You must log in to post a comment.