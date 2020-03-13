MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All criminal and civil trials in Minnesota’s United States District Courts have been suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Chief Judge John R. Tunheim ordered Friday that criminal and civil trials be suspended until after April 27, effective immediately. Grand juries will also be suspended until after April 27, but this order will not go into effect until March 23.
The decision was made after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, followed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Attorney admission ceremonies are also suspended though April 27, but naturalization ceremonies will continue, albeit with social distancing measures implemented.
All of the four Minnesota U.S. District Court buildings — Minnesota, St. Paul, Duluth and Fergus Falls — will remain open for all other business.
