MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is reporting that a student on the Twin Cities campus has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Earlier in the day, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that there had been 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the approximately 555 people tested so far.
“While privacy laws protecting patient and student information limit what can be disclosed, I can share that the student is recovering in isolation off campus and is being monitored by health professionals,” president Joan Gabel said, in a letter to students, faculty and staff members.
WEB EXTRA: WCCO Coronavirus Resource Page
Gabel also said that the MDH is currently working to notify a number of people who may have had close contact with the patient.
Earlier this week, the University of Minnesota announced that classes on all five campuses will go online when students come back from Spring Break next week.
You must log in to post a comment.