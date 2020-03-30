MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An online school program that many schools rely on for their virtual learning is not working properly for some students on Monday morning.
The problem comes at an unfortunate time, as all schools in Minnesota started distance learning on Monday, with the expectation that it will continue until at least May 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Now Schoology servers have crashed for some users, kicking students out of their servers.
On a official website where Schoology lists the status of its network, messages read:
We are aware some users are experiencing degraded service when accessing Schoology. Our engineers are monitoring and actively working to resolve this. Some users are experiencing intermittent load errors. This incident is still active and we are investigating and will provide updates as they come.
St. Cloud Area Schools tweeted about the issue at 10:15 a.m.:
ALERT:
Our Distance Learning platform, Schoology, is currently experiencing delays in service. The company is aware of the problem and working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Please have your student attempt to log in to Schoology periodically throughout the day.
— St.CloudAreaSchools (@ISD742) March 30, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.