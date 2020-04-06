Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is no longer under self-quarantine.
Monday marked the end of the 14-period the governor isolated himself in his residence after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the governor said no one in Walz’s family has shown symptoms.
The spokesperson added that the governor will continue to work from home, but looks forward to being able to go outside.
On Sunday, Walz delivered his state of the state speech while under self-quarantine. In it, he acknowledged the challenges Minnesotans are facing amid the pandemic, and described the struggle as a long, difficult winter.
“We are bracing for a storm of epic proportions,” he said.
