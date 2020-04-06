



— Minnesota Department of Health officials on Monday said the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 986, up from 935 on Sunday. Meanwhile, 470 Minnesotans no longer need isolation.

One more Minnesotan with COVID-19 also died, bringing the state’s death toll up to 30.

Positive cases continue to cluster in the Twin Cities metro, with 280 cases in Hennepin County alone. Ramsey and Olmsted counties are both nearing 100 cases.

Since the outbreak began, 233 Minnesotans have needed hospitalization; 115 are hospitalized as of Monday. Fifty-seven patients are in intensive care units.

According to the MDH, approximately 28,128 tests have been completed in Minnesota, with nearly 9,000 completed at the MDH Public Health Lab and just over 19,000 done in external laboratories.

While the majority of patients who have contracted COVID-19 live in private residences, many of the deaths associated with the disease have taken place in congregate living facilities.

On Saturday, MDH officials began releasing information on congregate living facilities with outbreaks. A list of facilities affected is on the MDH website.

An outbreak at a long-term care facility, as defined by MDH, is when one or more residents or staff members are confirmed to have COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed. In the past, officials said they would not release that data as it could be in violation of state and federal privacy laws.

The median age of those who have died is 86 years old.

