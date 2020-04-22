



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even the simplest gestures can take a lot of work. But to a few dozen staff members at Somerset High School in Wisconsin, the extra effort is worth it.

Wednesday afternoon, teachers, counselors, coaches and administrators gathered at Larry Forrest Park, the vast majority in their own vehicles, including principal Shannon Donnelly.

“As long as it takes, that’s how long we’re gonna be out here,” principal Shannon Donnelly said.

They assembled yard signs, painted their windows and hung posters from their doors. The overjoyed convoy was set to embark on an appreciation parade for the school’s 2020 senior class.

“Really trying to recognize the fact that they’re missing out on a ton of memories and traditions that we know that our seniors typically would be able to experience,” Donnelly said.

Mile after mile, hour after hour, the convoy made a surprise stop at more than 100 senior’s homes. Drivers honked horns and cheered.

Principal Donnelly brought her megaphone. The hope was to get to seniors and their families to come outside, exchange heartfelt hellos, and give them a yard side that read, “Senior 2020 #Allinthistogether.”

Senior Nicholas Swanson says it was a most pleasant surprise.

“You can tell that they love the students,” Swanson said.

Not all of the seniors were home when the parade stopped by, but their parents would often come outside. Some would call their children through FaceTime so they could see the line the vehicles and hear the noise.

Senior Ally Osterhues and classmate Haley Morey Moen were inside eating dinner, and couldn’t believe they missed loud convoy.

“I think it’s really sweet because, like, they’re going through this, too, but they still make the effort to like show that they care,” said senior Ally Osterhues.

The transition to e-learning and missing graduation hasn’t been easy for the students and staff. Swanson, who plays on the baseball team, described it as devastating.

“Definitely not the way you want to end it,” Swanson said.

The lack of daily, interpersonal contact over the past several weeks helped make Wednesday’s boisterous salute, even with social distance, mean so much.

“When we walked out of our building on March 17, I don’t think at that time anybody imagined that we would never be returning,” Donnelly said.

Senior Phoebe Dunleap, who has special needs, was bursting with joy as she danced and waved at each passing car.

“They miss me,” Phoebe said.

She added she misses them, too. Her mother, Kym, said effort shows the staff truly love the students.

“They are amazing,” Kym said.

