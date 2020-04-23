Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week.
On Thursday, the vice president’s office announced that Pence will be touring the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28. Pence will also be speaking with clinic personnel.
He’ll return to Washington, D.C. later that evening. Additional details of the trip are expected soon.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a significant development in Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, sharing that the state should be able to test up to 20,000 Minnesotans per day.
According to the governor, Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota will be the key players facilitating the state’s COVID-19 testing. The partnership, funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, will establish the capacity to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,00 serology tests per day.
The expanded testing will also improve the understanding of how COVID-19 is spreading in Minnesota and will help reopen the state, health officials say.
