



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 3,446 on Saturday; with health officials reporting another 23 coronavirus related deaths, the total death toll now sits at 244 people.

The update marked a 261 case increase in confirmed cases from Friday. It was also the largest single day jump in deaths thus far.

Many of the COVID-19 outbreaks in the state have taken place in long-term care facilities, including those that are homes for seniors. One care facility in the north metro, St. Therese of New Hope, has seen 12 patients at its senior care campus die of complications due to the virus.

Originally, health officials did not plan to release the names of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks. However, after some pushback, including demands from Republican State Sen. Karin Housley, MDH began releasing a list, which is viewable by clicking here.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also signed an emergency regulation to provide guidance on what those working and living in senior and assisted living centers should do to protect the most vulnerable.

For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are usually mild. Some patients have even being entirely asymptomatic.

MDH says 1,654 Minnesotans have recovered from the illness and no longer require isolation.

However, the disease can become more deadly among those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.

Since the outbreak began in March, 56,597 people have been tested in Minnesota. As of Friday, Wisconsin was just 71 tests shys of 60,000 completed — there, they have had 5,356 confirmed cases.

In a press conference this week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota hasn’t seen its peak yet. Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but the governor has hinted that it may be extended. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.

