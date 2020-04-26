



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Betty Claussen turned 91 years old Sunday. But she did so in quarantine, self-isolating herself in her northeast Minneapolis home.

She is staying there at all times because she is at a high-risk age to contract the coronavirus.

But on her birthday, she received some special visitors. Dozens of neighbors stood in her front yard while singing “Happy Birthday.” And a parade of Minneapolis Police Department squad cars from the Northeast Precinct blared their sirens and shined their lights as they drove by Claussen’s home.

“I was amazed when that went by, it brought tears to my eyes,” Claussen said.

She has lived alone since she lost her husband, a retired Minneapolis police officer, in 1994.

“I’m a policeman’s widow. My husband was a policeman … on the east side here,” she said.

Claussen says she takes pride in turning 91, crediting her longevity to her maiden surname: Kraft.

“The name ‘Kraft’ means power and strength in German, so I must be power and strength,” Claussen said.

Those are two attributes she treasures more than ever, during a time when good health isn’t always guaranteed.

“I thank God every night that I survived another day and that I feel good,” Claussen said.

