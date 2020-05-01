



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Minnesota, with 594 reported Friday, as the state’s testing capacity ramps up at an increasing pace.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state has now seen 5,730 cases since the pathogen was first detected in Minnesota back in March. Meanwhile, 371 people have died due to COVID-19, with 28 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, more than 74,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Since Thursday, some 4,124 tests were processed, the highest daily total yet.

Gov. Tim Walz says daily processing capacity could hit 5,000 tests a day by next week. The eventual goal, through a partnership between the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, is 20,000 tests a day.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, but the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions. The majority of deaths in Minnesota have occured in long-term care facilities, particularly nursing homes. One in New Hope has seen 47 residents die.

Of those currently battling the disease, 369 are in the hospital, with 118 in intensive care beds — down 12 from Thursday.

Meanwhile, roughly half of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

As other states are reopening, Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order. Moreover, on Thursday, the governor extended the order to last until May 18, although retail shops are now allowed to open for curbside service. The state’s stay-at-home order was set to expire Monday.

Walz told reporters Thursday that the stay-at-home order, which went into effect in late March, has “flattened the curve” and saved lives. Now the state’s goal is to slowly build herd immunity and strategically get Minnesotans back to work.

Since the shutdown, more than 500,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment. Some businesses, such as the lauded Minneapolis restaurant The Bachelor Farmer, have permanently closed.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.