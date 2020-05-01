Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order by another two weeks for bars and restaurants while allowing retail businesses to open for curbside pickup. On the national level, another 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment in the last week, bringing the total number of those seeking jobless benefits in the country to 30 million since the start of the outbreak.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order by another two weeks for bars and restaurants while allowing retail businesses to open for curbside pickup. On the national level, another 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment in the last week, bringing the total number of those seeking jobless benefits in the country to 30 million since the start of the outbreak.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:19 a.m.: The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 40 staff members across six facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are more than 100 positive or presumed positive cases of the virus among inmates across three state prisons.
- 6 a.m.: Workers at Target plan to hold a mass sickout Friday over what they claim are unsafe working conditions amid the pandemic.
- 5:54 a.m.: President Trump says he’s hoping there can be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year via “Operation Warp Speed.”
- 5:51 a.m.: President Trump says he’s seen evidence the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
You must log in to post a comment.