MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is actually decreasing the number of calls to some domestic violence organizations because victims are not able to call when their abuser is around 24-7.
Prosecutors say 28-year-old Joshua Fury strangled his wife, Maria, in their Maple Grove home last Friday. Investigators believe she was trying to leave him.
Because of shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders, many organizations recommend people have a code word to alert friends to a problem, or use technology to reach out.
Jennifer Polzin is CEO of Tubman, Minnesota’s largest provider of domestic violence services.
“We are still open and still providing services, some face to face and some through technology. But most of all what makes me nervous is that people may feel so alone or isolated or not know that help is available that they may give up, so we want people to know that organizations like Tubman are here,” Polzin said.
Click here for Tubman’s website, or call their 24-hour line at 612-825-000.
Minnesota’s state crisis line is also open 24-7 at 1-866-223-1111.
