Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Faribault woman is giving people a taste of the Minnesota State Fair while we wait to learn its fate for this summer amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Kathy Heise is making cotton candy and Pronto Pups at the end of her driveway. She’s located right off Highway 60.
She’s been open for five weeks now and plans to stay open until a fair or festival actually opens.
Heise says the response so far has been amazing.
“It’s so overwhelming, it just brings me to tears, because you know they’re just so happy to see me, and I thought they were going to think I was nuts,” she said.
The cotton candy and Pronto Pup stand is open every Wednesday through Sunday. She closes on Mondays and Tuesdays so she can stock up and clean.
That being said, she will be open on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.