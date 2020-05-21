Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An decision about whether the Minnesota State Fair will happen this year is expected Friday, according to a report.
WCCO Radio’s Blois Olson said sources told him that the fair’s board will be meeting on Friday in order to determine if the fair can happen this year.
It’s without question the largest single gathering in the state, and in fact is among the most well-attended state fairs nationwide, with annual attendance tallies lately surpassing 2 million.
Back in April, the fair’s general manager, Jerry Hammer, said that they’re not considering pushing the fair back, shortening it or imposing significant restrictions on fair-goers, meaning it will either happen as normal or it will be canceled outright.
Just yesterday, fair officials told WCCO-TV they remain hopeful it can go on as planned this August.
The most recent year that the Minnesota State Fair was canceled was in 1946, amid the polio pandemic.
