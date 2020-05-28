Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one person was shot to death in the midst of Wednesday night’s violent and chaotic protests over the death of George Floyd.
Police say officers were called to Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue at about 9:21 p.m. on a report of a possible stabbing.
They arrived to find a man in grave condition on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Investigators say the man had actually suffered a gunshot wound. One person is in custody, and what led up to the fatal encounter is still under investigation.
