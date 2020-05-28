MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced that it was shutting down 24 stores amid ongoing demonstrations, protests and in some cases looting around the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held him face down on the street during an arrest attempt. Video shows the officer pushing his knee down into Floyd’s neck for at least five minutes, while Floyd himself begs, “I can’t breathe.”
RELATED: Metro Transit To Halt All Bus And Light Rail Service Through The Weekend
On Wednesday night, protests at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct, where people believe the four officers involved in the arrest were stationed before being fired by the department, devolved into rioting, fires and looting. Among the places significantly damaged was the Target across the street from the precinct on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.
On Thursday evening, Target announced:
We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.
The stores that are closed indefinitely are:
- North St. Paul
- West St. Paul
- East St. Paul
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Minneapolis Northeast
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Lake Street
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Uptown
- Oakdale
- Roseville
- Brooklyn Park
- Knollwood
- St. Louis Park
- Crystal
- Eden Prairie
- Shoreview
- Fridley
- Richfield
- Burnsville
- Bloomington
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South
You must log in to post a comment.