



— Minneapolis is in the midst of a third night of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with St. Paul businesses now dealing with looters and fires.

Forty-six-year-old Floyd, an African American, died Sunday night outside of Cup Foods, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes.

The store’s owner told WCCO he called 911 on Floyd because he had attempted to buy a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. The owner says he has offered to pay for Floyd’s funeral services.

READ MORE: U.S. Att’y, FBI And DOJ Conducting ‘Robust Criminal Investigation’ Into George Floyd’s Death

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to activate the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

Looting spread to St. Paul beginning early Thursday afternoon, centered on University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood. Police have been clashing with looters and protesters for hours.

Tear gas deployed in St. Paul. My mini update from the scene. My amazing partner @Icemantalk is capturing the scene through the tear gas. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eHfZUxwH0z — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

The looting expanded throughout the city Thursday evening, with Grand Avenue businesses being targeted.

First Grand Avenue Liquors was smashed and looted roughly an hour ago. Near Grand and Victoria. They’re boarding up for tonight. This rock broke one of the windows. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eOOJcRXiiJ — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) May 29, 2020

By 8 p.m., there were reports of several fires in the Capitol city.

In south Minneapolis, police say there was a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens pharmacy on the 3100 block of Lake Street, just a few blocks down from the 3rd Precinct protest site.

Earlier, the Target store near the 3rd Precinct, which was looted Wednesday night, has become another chaotic focal point Thursday night, with dozens of people gathered in the parking lot. A car was set on fire just after 7 p.m.

In the Target parking lot next to the 3rd precinct. People throwing glass bottles, one guy even jumping up and down on the hood pic.twitter.com/3H5F60jwIY — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

Several businesses in the Twin Cities have closed down and boarded up in anticipation of continued riots and looting, including Mall of America and Rosedale Center. Metro Transit announced the suspension of all buses and light rail operation through the weekend.

READ MORE: ‘Even Though There Is Anger, We Must Stand Together’: Minnesota Leaders Call For Peace And Safety

Thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening at the Hennepin County Government Center to demand justice for Floyd, before marching down Marquette Avenue.

The crowd at the Government Center is now marching through downtown Minneapolis. They are moving along Nicollet Mall. Just marching and chanting. No violence. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nDurKqyR6o — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 28, 2020

Protests outside of Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building Wednesday night turned into a fiery, deadly riot, with dozens of businesses along East Lake Street looted. At least 15 fires were intentionally set in the areas, including at an AutoZone store, a Wendy’s restaurant and an affordable housing complex that was under construction. All three completely burned down.

Police and rioters exchanged rubber bullets and tear gas canisters with a variety of projectiles. Rioters targeted officers, the 3rd Precinct building and squad cars. Businesses several miles west on Lake Street also reported looting, including in Uptown’s densely-packed business district along Hennepin Avenue.

READ MORE: Business Owners Left To Clean Up After Demonstrations Turn Destructive Near MPD 3rd Precinct

An East Lake Street pawn shop owner is now in police custody after allegedly shooting a suspected looter to death during Wednesday night’s chaos.

Protesters have also gathered for a third day outside Chauvin’s Oakdale home. Six people were arrested outside his residence Wednesday night for unlawful assembly.

Chauvin was fired Monday by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, along with the three other officers involved: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Thao was seen standing between Chauvin and bystanders who were recording the encounter, while Lane and Kueng helped restrain the handcuffed Floyd, who repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Several lawmakers and politicians, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for the arrest of all four officers and the swift filing of criminal charges. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced early Thursday evening that he was not ready to do so.

“We’re going to investigate [Floyd’s death] as expeditiously, as thoroughly and completely as justice demands,” Freeman said. “Sometimes, that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this right.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re Going To Make Sure That This Prosecution Goes Down’: Rev. Al Sharpton Seeks Justice During George Floyd Vigil