MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people are in custody Friday morning in connection to a death investigation in Roseville.
Police in the northern Twin Cities suburb say the investigation is centered on eastbound Highway 36, between Snelling and Hamline Avenues.
A section of Snelling closed for several hours during the morning so investigators could process the scene.
Police say several people are in custody, adding that there is no further safety concern for the public.
Police did not say if the death had any indication of being connected with the riots over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The death is Roseville marks the third death in the Twin Cities in the last 12 hours. It’s unclear if any of the overnight deaths — a fatal shooting in St. Paul, a woman’s body found in north Minneapolis — were connected with the riots.
On Wednesday night, one man was shot and killed as looting broke out in Minneapolis. A business owner was arrested and charges remain pending.
The recent nights of destruction in the Twin Cities come in the wake of Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis police on Monday. Cellphone video of the arrest showed a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
