MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of St. Paul has divulged the scope of Wednesday’s widespread protests that erupted throughout the city in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death after a now-former Minneapolis police officer held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for an alleged eight-plus minutes.
The city says that there were no serious injuries that they were aware of. Some officers suffered minor injuries during the hours and hours of unrest, but they didn’t know of any major injuries to any community members.
Police arrested seven people on Wednesday, and booked five at Ramsey County Jail. They said that the department’s ability to make arrests was hampered by their need to protect St. Paul’s firefighters from being assaulted while they worked to extinguish the fires. (Two teens were released after being arrested for burglary at Sun Foods.)
Authorities say that there were 89 shots fired calls on Wednesday, out of 1,189 overall 911 calls received by the St. Paul Police Department. There were another 100 calls for fires and 182 for emergency responders.
In all, there were 3,983 incidents on Wednesday where the police department was involved in some way.
In light of this, Mayor Melvin Carter III and Gov. Tim Walz said they were instilling a mandatory curfew on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at 8 p.m.
