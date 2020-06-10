George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
By Jason DeRusha
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Jason DeRusha, Local TV, Restaurants


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today starts the third of four reopening phases outlined by the state of Minnesota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big feature for many today is that restaurants and bars can restart their indoor services at 50%. Reservations are required, and masks are recommended for customers.

Here is a partial list of restaurants that have said they are reopening, as curated by WCCO’s Jason DeRusha:

