MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today starts the third of four reopening phases outlined by the state of Minnesota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A big feature for many today is that restaurants and bars can restart their indoor services at 50%. Reservations are required, and masks are recommended for customers.
Here is a partial list of restaurants that have said they are reopening, as curated by WCCO’s Jason DeRusha:
- 3rd Act Craft Brewery
- Bacio
- Baja Haus
- Birch’s on the Lake
- Bread & Chocolate
- Brickhouse Food & Drink
- Brit’s Pub
- Bunny’s Bar and Grill
- Cafe Latte
- Crooked Pint
- DeGidio’s Bar & Restaurant
- Erte / Peacock Lounge
- Fhima’s
- Foodsmith Pub
- George and the Dragon
- Gianni’s Steakhouse
- Honey & Mackie’s
- Iron Tap
- Joan’s in the Park
- Keegan’s Pub
- Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
- Keys Cafe
- The Lexington
- Lola’s Lakehouse
- Lord Fletcher’s
- Lyn 65
- Malone’s Bar & Grill
- Manger Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Octo Fishbar
- Quang
- Red Cow
- Red Rabbit
- Rock Elm Tavern
- Salsa a la Salsa
- Smack Shack
- Sonora Grill
- Terza
- Tilt Pinball Bar
- Troubadour Wine Bar
- The Vine Room
Previously, DeRusha compiled a list of restaurants that were open for patio dining during the last phase of reopening. You can see that list of restaurants here.
