MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday an additional 197 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths statewide.
Since the outbreak began nearly three months ago, 30,882 people have tested positive for the disease and 1,313 people have died. 27,006 are no longer in isolation. The vast majority of the deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities, including seven of Tuesday’s deaths.
The announcement came a day after the department recorded the lowest number of deaths since mid-April. The number of patients in the hospital and intensive care units has also been trending downwards. On Tuesday, 357 patients were fighting the virus in the hospital, 185 of which were in the ICU.
The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
