MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been quite a week for Vikings players being added to the new roster of players on reserve due to COVID-19 concerns, and on Thursday another big name was added to that list.

The Vikings reported that linebacker Anthony Barr is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 roster.

Barr was a first-round draft pick for the Vikings in the 2014 draft. He’s been with the team ever since.

On Wednesday, the Vikings added defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh to the roster. And on Tuesday, they announced four players were on that list, including Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft.

“This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” the team reported on Thursday. “Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Also earlier this week, the team announced that Eric Sugarman, the team’s head trainer VP of sports medicine as well as the club’s infection control officer, tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.