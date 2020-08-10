MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County judge overseeing the George Floyd case has made the body worn cameras from ex-officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng available.

On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill wrote in a court document, “Members of the Media Coalition, as well as other media and members of the public may obtain copies” of body camera footage from former Minneapolis police officers Kueng and Lane from George Floyd’s death — May 25, 2020.

The footage was made available to the public and media on Monday.

Ex-Officer Lane Video [Warning: Graphic Content]



In the video, Lane approaches Floyd, who was inside an SUV, and orders him to show his hands. The first words Floyd uttered as he opened the door was “I’m sorry.” Soon, Lane pulls his gun and continues to order Floyd to show his hands.

As transcripts of the body cam footage have previously detailed, Floyd appears to be distressed throughout the incident and says he’s been shot before. He repeatedly says he’s claustrophobic and has anxiety.

After struggling to get him into the police squad, Floyd is eventually held down by officers on the ground. Floyd is heard calling to his mother, repeatedly saying he can’t breathe and that everything hurts.

At one point an officer says “you’re doing fine, you’re talking fine.” However, Floyd soon became unresponsive and officers could not find a pulse.

Ex-Officer Kueng Video [Warning: Graphic Content]



Floyd is later seen being taken inside the ambulance, where Lane at one point helps with chest compressions. Lane later exits the ambulance and enters a nearby fire truck where he gives a brief summary of the incident. The video ends with them discussing heading back to Cup Foods.

Derek Chauvin’s body camera fell off of at some point during the struggle in the squad car. Keung picks it up after Floyd gets in the ambulance and says, “Sir, is this yours?” #wcco #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/XJPDk33wB9 — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 10, 2020

Once Lane enters the ambulance, Kueng’s video shows the scene at Cup Foods following the incident. Kueng is seen interviewing an employee about the alleged counterfeit $20 bill and collecting evidence. At one point, medics show up in the store and ask where the ambulance is.

Floyd died in the incident, leading to protests throughout the country over systematic racism and police reform.

Last week, the Daily Mail had leaked portions of the Lane and Kueng footage to the public. Reporters granted permission by the court to view the footage last month confirm it as a recording of the body cam video.

The area just outside Cup Foods has become a memorial to Floyd and other people killed by police. Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer recorded pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, is charged with murder. Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao face charges, too.