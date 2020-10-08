MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of people were arrested overnight following a mostly peaceful protest over the release from custody of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.

According to Hennepin County Jail records, nearly 40 people were booked into jail early Thursday morning for unlawful assembly. WCCO photographers captured the protesters confronting Minneapolis police, the Minnesota State Patrol and members of the Minnesota National Guard near Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct police station.

The late night protest stemmed from a march Wednesday evening. Protesters gathered at the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, where Floyd died on Memorial Day after Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes. Some demonstrators moved to the 5th Precinct building off of 31st Street and Nicollet Avenue, where only about 100 protesters remained by late Wednesday night.

When one protester was asked why she were still out there, she said: “I’m still here because there’s no justice. I’m willing to stand out here until there’s justice.”

Earlier Wednesday, Chauvin was released from prison after posting $1 million bail. Prior to that, he’d spent months at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility. The other three former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death have already been released on bail.

Ahead of the evening march, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz activated Minnesota National Guard troops, with the governor saying the move was made, “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans.”

When cellphone video of Floyd’s fatal arrest went viral in late May, it sparked days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. Hundreds of businesses were damaged, with many ransacked and burned to the ground. Among the buildings destroyed was Minneapolis’ 3rd Precinct police station.

When word spread Wednesday about Chauvin’s release from custody, many people in Minneapolis expressed anger and frustration. Several said they’re working to redirect their emotions toward healing and continuing to fight for justice.

“It’s hurtful to our community,” community activist Alicia Smith said. “It’s devastating and we continue to sort of take these blows even though we know that it is a part of the criminal justice system, it doesn’t make it easier for us to deal with that pain.”