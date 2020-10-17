MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health says 28 cases of COVID-19 can be traced to recent political rallies in the state – 27 of which were from Trump events.

The bulk of the cases come from President Trump’s Bemidji rally in September. On Sept. 18, he became the first sitting president to visit the city. But weeks later, the MDH reports 16 cases have been tied to attendees, while four cases attended a counter-protest. Health director Kris Ehresmann previously said one attended the rally knowing they were infected, and two people were hospitalized.

Thousands also gathered to see Trump at his Duluth rally on Sept. 30. So far, MDH says three cases have been tied to people attending the rally, two of which are from the same household. Trump himself tested positive for the virus after the rally, though St. Louis County Health Officials say it’s unlikely an attendee could get the virus from someone on stage.

MDH also says three cases are tied to a Mike Pence Minneapolis speech on Sept. 24. Another case has been reported from an Eric Trump visit to Becker on Oct. 1.

One case has been tied to Joe Biden’s Duluth visit on Sept. 18.

Cases in Minnesota continue to increase, as state health officials have called the recent record-setting days the “fall surge.” On Friday, 2,297 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Minnesota, though testing has also increased.

