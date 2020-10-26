MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chino Latino, a staple of Uptown Minneapolis for the last two decades, closed its doors for good on Monday.
Kip Clayton, of the Parasole restaurant group, said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the decline of retail in the Uptown area over the last several years, led to their decision to close the restaurant.
“We sincerely thank our guests and appreciate their loyalty over the last past 20 years,” Clayton said, adding: “We are taking the steps required for Parasole to emerge from the pandemic healthier than ever. Unfortunately this requires making some tough short term decisions.”
There’s a possibility Parasole, which also runs Manny’s Steakhouse, Salut and Pittsburgh Blue, could reopen Chino Latino in the future, but it would be at a different location, Clayton said.
Chino Latino’s closing comes as other restaurants at the corner of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue have closed during pandemic, such as Fig & Farro and Sushi Tango.
Also last week, one of the area’s iconic shops, the Apple Store, announced it was closing permanently. Meanwhile, the group that owns Calhoun Square is planning to rebrand and rebuild the Uptown shopping area into a “flexible mixed-use space” that includes retail, office and residential components.
