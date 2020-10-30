MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden aren’t taking their eyes off Minnesota as both are slated to hold campaign events Friday in Minnesota and other battleground states in the Upper Midwest.
The president is holding an evening rally in Rochester while the former vice president is holding an invite-only, drive-thru event in St. Paul.
After the Trump campaign announced the rally, it was briefly moved to Dodge Center in anticipation of a large crowd. But when the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office asked about the campaign’s COVID-19 plan, it was moved back to the Rochester airport so as to comply with state pandemic restrictions.
The rally will now have an invite-only, smaller crowd.
Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted about the Rochester rally, saying that his campaign was initially planning on a crowd as large as 25,000 people. He blamed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for only allowing 250 people to attend.
The governor’s office told WCCO-TV on Thursday that it was not in communication with the Trump campaign. However, officials did note that an event with more than 250 people would not comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
At the end of his tweet, Trump mentioned the unrest in the Twin Cities following George Floyd’s death and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a progressive congresswoman whom he’s frequently traded barbs with on Twitter. The president suggested that those two factors will ensure that Minnesota votes red on Election Day.
“Riots plus Omar = WIN,” the president tweeted.
Yet, according to recent polls, Trump currently trails Biden in Minnesota, which hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.
