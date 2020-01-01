.
WCCO’S MINNESOTA PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY GUIDE 2020
Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 digital election guide!
For the first time in decades, Minnesota will hold a presidential primary instead of a caucus on March 3. It’s part of a Super Tuesday showdown for national Democrats that could go a long way to determining their official nominee. Our digital candidate guide provides WCCO viewers with an easy one-stop place to learn about each candidate before heading to the polls on March 3. It features the six who met the DNC-mandated polling threshold to participate in the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump is running uncontested for the Republican party nomination in the state of Minnesota.
To learn more about a candidate and their platform simply click on their icon.
This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.
HOW TO WATCH CBSN MINNESOTA ON SUPER TUESDAY