MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud Area Schools will transition its younger students to distance learning starting on Nov. 30 because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The change will impact preschool, elementary, and alternative programs students; secondary school students are already in the distance learning model.
Local health experts in Stearns County are projecting a continued increase in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks. As the district considered Gov. Tim Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, they also took into account the increasing numbers of students and staff in quarantine.
On Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, there will be no school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students. After the Thanksgiving break, the students will begin distance learning.
At this point, the St. Cloud Area School Districts anticipates a return to the hybrid model on Jan. 4.
The district also says free meals will be distributed to families during this time.
