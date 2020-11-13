MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 will go into effect Friday night.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s latest orders, all bars and restaurants have to close dine-in service at 10 p.m and stay closed until 4 a.m.
Indoor capacity is to be capped at 150 people, and may not exceed 50% capacity. Bar counter service is also going to be shut down, with the exception being at places that only offer counter service.
MORE: Walz Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions, Earlier Restaurant And Bar Closing Times
There is also a 10-person limit going into effect for all indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all social gatherings are limited to members of three households or less.
Your bubble is bigger than you think. As COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, even small groups have risk. Keep doing your part to slow the spread. #MaskUpMN pic.twitter.com/6o8mOjCok4
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 13, 2020
Capacity limits are also going into place on weddings, funerals, and other similar events.
Walz pointed out that over 70% of COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota from June to November have been linked to weddings, private social gatherings, and late nights at bars and restaurants.
The changes are aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds, a group health experts say is seeing the highest infection rate.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported over 5,500 new COVID-19 cases and 46 more deaths — the second-highest daily death count seen so far. The state’s positivity rate is at about 11%, which is more than double what health officials would like to see.
–
You must log in to post a comment.