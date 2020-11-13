MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Crystal, Minnesota are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Thursday afternoon.
According to police, Hennepin County Dispatch received a phone call at 4:51 p.m. reporting an unconscious person inside a residence on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue North. Crystal police arrived and located the 29-year-old woman deceased inside.
Police say a person of interest has been located in what they are calling a suspicious death investigation.
“While we are continuing to gather details about this incident, the preliminary investigation suggests that this is not random and we are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time,” Crystal police said.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crystal police’s tip line at 763-531-1020.
